This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos

(Verse 1) You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes off you You'd be like heaven to touch I wanna hold you so much At long last love has arrived And I thank God I'm alive You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes off you (Chorus) Pardon the way that I stare There's nothing else to compare The sight of you leaves me weak There are no words left to speak But if you feel like I feel Please let me know that it's real You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes off you (Bridge) I love you, baby And if it's quite alright I need you, baby To warm the lonely night I love you, baby Trust in me when I say (Chorus) Oh, pretty baby Don't bring me down, I pray Oh, pretty baby Now that I've found you, stay Oh, pretty baby Trust in me when I say (Repeat Bridge, but with a more intense, building vocal) I love you, baby And if it's quite alright I need you, baby To warm the lonely night I love you, baby Trust in me when I say (Chorus - crescendoing) Oh, pretty baby Don't bring me down, I pray Oh, pretty baby Now that I've found you, stay Oh, pretty baby Trust in me when I say (Outro - repeating and fading) I need you, baby I need you, baby I need you, baby Don't bring me down, I pray Oh, pretty baby Now that I've found you, stay Oh, pretty baby Trust in me when I say I need you, baby...