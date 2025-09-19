© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes off you You'd be like heaven to touch I wanna hold you so much At long last love has arrived And I thank God I'm alive You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes off you (Chorus) Pardon the way that I stare There's nothing else to compare The sight of you leaves me weak There are no words left to speak But if you feel like I feel Please let me know that it's real You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes off you (Bridge) I love you, baby And if it's quite alright I need you, baby To warm the lonely night I love you, baby Trust in me when I say (Chorus) Oh, pretty baby Don't bring me down, I pray Oh, pretty baby Now that I've found you, stay Oh, pretty baby Trust in me when I say (Repeat Bridge, but with a more intense, building vocal) I love you, baby And if it's quite alright I need you, baby To warm the lonely night I love you, baby Trust in me when I say (Chorus - crescendoing) Oh, pretty baby Don't bring me down, I pray Oh, pretty baby Now that I've found you, stay Oh, pretty baby Trust in me when I say (Outro - repeating and fading) I need you, baby I need you, baby I need you, baby Don't bring me down, I pray Oh, pretty baby Now that I've found you, stay Oh, pretty baby Trust in me when I say I need you, baby...