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Thou Shalt Teach Them - Homeschool Documentary
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333 views • April 05, 2022
The public school system has many problem such as shooting, drugs, and perversion. This film will look at the origins of the compulsory education system in America and the solution of homeschooling your own children.
Deuteronomy 6:7 And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.
Deuteronomy 6:7 And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.
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