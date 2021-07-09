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Shocking Revelation and Warning for Parents From SD State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller
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757 views • July 09, 2021
Alex Newman, Senior Editor for The New American magazine, talks with South Dakota State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller at the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota. A dedicated patriot, Senator Frye-Mueller details what she has found in school handbooks and issues a warning for all parents that these handbooks, if signed by parents, can give schools the legal go-ahead to perform "non-emergency" invasive physical exams on children that can even include exposure of private body parts and incision, insertion and injection into the body.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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