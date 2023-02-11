Create New Account
Forget Privacy, Government is Seriously Spying on You in 17 ways to hell.
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
THESE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES HAVE BEEN DOING A LOT BEHIND OUR BACKS 🤬

Forget privacy, government is seriously spying on you with Smart Tech and high tech in every conceivable way possible. From your smart appliances, phones, computers, Alexis, even taking over the control of your vehicle and accessing your devices when they are turned off.... check this video out. 

Source:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wo1PwI9hBYxV/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/puretrauma357/ 

first amendmentprivacy rightssmart techweaponization against citizensgovt agency spyingpersons of interest high tech

