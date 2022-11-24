People Stranded in Urumqi, Xinjiang Break Through COVID-19 Checkpoint and Demand To Go Home

https://gnews.org/articles/532409
Summary：On November 22, a Twitter video showed stranded civilians in Urumqi, Xinjiang breached Covid-19 checkpoint and walked off heading home while chanting "We didn't commit crime, we want to go home. Just shoot us then, shoot us!
