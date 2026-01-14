The Sin That Keeps Christians Out of the Kingdom

Are you a "believing unbeliever"? Many Christians today believe they are headed for a future in heaven, but they may be missing the very thing Christ commanded: entrance into the Kingdom of God.

This study explores the "Capital Crime" of unbelief—a state where believers harden their hearts and refuse to accept the scriptures. We look at the sobering example of the Israelites who were saved from Egypt but destroyed in the wilderness because they lacked the faith to enter the Promised Land.