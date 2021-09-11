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MEDIA TWISTING THE TRUTH AGAIN - IVERMECTIN - BANK ACCOUNTS CLOSED IF UNVACCINATED - THE BIG WAKE UP
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30 views • September 11, 2021
When they close your bank account because you're not Vaccinated, that is called Blackmail and 100% Communism.
- Ivermectin - The Lies from the Media once more.
- Unvaccinated locked out of everything, including banking services.
- When THEY WAKE UP.
- When Cops are Alone , Not as Brave Anymore
- Children Banned from Schools for not wearing a mask
- Vaccine Side effects
- Ivermectin - The Lies from the Media once more.
- Unvaccinated locked out of everything, including banking services.
- When THEY WAKE UP.
- When Cops are Alone , Not as Brave Anymore
- Children Banned from Schools for not wearing a mask
- Vaccine Side effects
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