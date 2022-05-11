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Адриен Боке: Это отвратительно, я расскажу про боевиков «Азова»
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41 views • May 11, 2022
French medical volunteer Adrien Boquet, who visited Ukraine: This is disgusting, I will tell you about the Azov militants, they are everywhere, even in the western part of the country. They can be seen on the Nazi chevrons. And at first this simply shocked me, because here in Europe we give them weapons, we arm them.
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