Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW STUDIES SHOW SERIOUS RISKS OF GENDER TRANSITION
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5644 Subscribers
47 views
Published 16 hours ago

New studies are highlighting the potential serious permanent harms from using puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for those suffering from gender dysphoria. The push to put minors on a fast course to gender transition appears to be coming to an end as the public, legislative, and medical bodies are all reversing course. 


#PubertyBlockers #GenderAffirmingCare #HormoneTherapy

Keywords
del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket