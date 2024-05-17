NEW STUDIES SHOW SERIOUS RISKS OF GENDER TRANSITION

New studies are highlighting the potential serious permanent harms from using puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for those suffering from gender dysphoria. The push to put minors on a fast course to gender transition appears to be coming to an end as the public, legislative, and medical bodies are all reversing course.
#PubertyBlockers #GenderAffirmingCare #HormoneTherapy
