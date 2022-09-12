Wake Up! 9/11 - THE WAVE

4 main scenes; real plane vs fake plane (Hezarkhani video in slow motion), next is Tower 2 Destruction in slow motion, finally Tower 1 Destruction in regular speed but with 4 different frames of view. Music by SOSA "The WAVE".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.