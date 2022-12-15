16-year-old Boy Suspended for Defending Girls' Privacy Against Pro-LGBT Catholic School

A Pro-LGBT Catholic school in Ontario suspended 16-year-old Josh Alexander — and is now considering his expulsion — after Josh staged a school-wide protest against the transgender ideology. Josh rallied support for a school-wide walkout, in open defiance against the Catholic administration that is pro-LGBT. Students like Josh must be supported as administrations at every level attempt to censor and silence pro-life and pro-family voices — even within Catholic institutions. Expose the corruption by tuning in now!
