EXTERMINATION DETERMINATION - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY & STEVE QUAYLE ON THE HAGMANN REPORT (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel debess at:-Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Steve Quayle to discuss COVID “vaccines,” more aptly described as experimental genetically modified tools for the eugenics agenda. This 2-hr episode has been edited to focus on the effects of the depop shots, including miscarriages, infertility, ALS, cancer, early-onset dementia, the issue of shedding, contamination of the blood supply, pharmakeia, flu shots, fraudulent PCR tests and the coming genocide via pathogenic priming.On a side note: Look into the World Council of Churches (WCC spoken is Wicca) and their alignment with the Ecumenical Centre in Geneva, Switzerland to see how and why so many churches have been intentionally subverted to promote a one-world governmental agenda. Down through the ages, religion has been an effective means with which to fight against tyranny, however many churches today have been influenced and corrupted.========Viganò: There is no Pandemic, Deaths were from Type A and Type B influenza viruses.Credentialed Scientists Tested 1500 Samples and No Covid Found, Only Influenza A & B (Video)Don’t be a Mask-Hole!========Hagmann ReportDr. Tennpenny's websiteDr. Tenpenny's blogsite is found @Tenpenny Integrative Medical CenterMillions Against Medical MandatesFull Episode (2 hours) @========Also See:Jesus Demands a Vaccine?Vaccine Sorcery, Depopulation & EugenicsReligion as a Force against the Globalist Eugenics Death Cult / ALAN WATTThe Eugenics Vaxtrap - Dr Sherri TenpennyDr. Tenpenny: This is The Biggest Scam Ever Perpetrated on The Human RaceKary Mullis warned you about Anthony Fauci - Deleted by YouTubeDr. Judy Mikovits says 50 million will die in U.S. from COVID Vaccine - Dr. Sherry Tenpenny AgreesA Comparison of the 4 COVID KILL-SHOTSSame Script, Same Tactics, Same Players / FRAUDEMIC RepriseThe Vaccine Business - Poison, Profit and Corruption“TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - Season 2, Episode 3 - Featuring Dr. Sherri TenpennyCategory EducationSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over