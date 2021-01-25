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"Law Suit Against The Lockdown State" ~ Message from Dr. SØREN VENTEGODT [Age Of Truth TV]
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143 views • January 25, 2021
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Dr. SØREN VENTEGODT, MD, MMedSci, EU-MSc is the director of the independent Quality of Life Research Center in Copenhagen, and Research Clinic for Holistic Medicine and Sexology, Copenhagen. He teaches holistic medicine, psychiatry and sexology at the Nordic School of Holistic Health and Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
Søren Ventegodt is now the Chairman of a new organisation, OOC - The Organisation For Information on Corona, in collaboration with different scientists and artists.
Dr. Ventegodt and OOC has filed a law suit against the Danish government and the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for violation the constitution during the lockdown due to the C ovi d- 19 Cor onavi rus. One of the claims in the law suit: "The defendant must acknowledge that legislative measures that constrict the freedom of assembly as well as regulations warranted on these measures involve a breach on section 79 of the Danish Constitution, “Grundloven”.
Now Søren Ventegodt and OOC will assemble for an event at the largest park in Copenhagen, Fælledparken on Sunday July, 12 - 2020, trying to gather as many people as possible. The event is organised in order to "break the new law" about not being allowed to assemble more than 50 people at one place at a time.
Dr. SØREN VENTEGODT has a special message to share with the viewers of AGE OF TRUTH TV, and we present his message in this video.
Presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV Producer, Researcher and DoP, Lauge Felix Black on July 10th, 2020.
Website: ORGANISATION FOR INFORMATION ON COR ONAVI US CO VI D 19:
https://www.ooc.one
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Dr. SØREN VENTEGODT, MD, MMedSci, EU-MSc is the director of the independent Quality of Life Research Center in Copenhagen, and Research Clinic for Holistic Medicine and Sexology, Copenhagen. He teaches holistic medicine, psychiatry and sexology at the Nordic School of Holistic Health and Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
Søren Ventegodt is now the Chairman of a new organisation, OOC - The Organisation For Information on Corona, in collaboration with different scientists and artists.
Dr. Ventegodt and OOC has filed a law suit against the Danish government and the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for violation the constitution during the lockdown due to the C ovi d- 19 Cor onavi rus. One of the claims in the law suit: "The defendant must acknowledge that legislative measures that constrict the freedom of assembly as well as regulations warranted on these measures involve a breach on section 79 of the Danish Constitution, “Grundloven”.
Now Søren Ventegodt and OOC will assemble for an event at the largest park in Copenhagen, Fælledparken on Sunday July, 12 - 2020, trying to gather as many people as possible. The event is organised in order to "break the new law" about not being allowed to assemble more than 50 people at one place at a time.
Dr. SØREN VENTEGODT has a special message to share with the viewers of AGE OF TRUTH TV, and we present his message in this video.
Presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV Producer, Researcher and DoP, Lauge Felix Black on July 10th, 2020.
Website: ORGANISATION FOR INFORMATION ON COR ONAVI US CO VI D 19:
https://www.ooc.one
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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