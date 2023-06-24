262 -PT.2: EXPOSING Communists Plans For USA And WORLD + Why Communism Fails And How They Fool Their Followers.

Follow me more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
Access this on audio and all my past podcasts @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com
Today we will be exposing what the Communists within the United States and the World are hoping to launch. How to stop it. EXPOSE IT and UNDERSTAND IT.
I will be showing their networks as well as what their Communist Manifesto says. I believe that most communists don't even understand that what they stand for is going to put them in to a form of slavery worse than they claim they are currently living in.
Their doctrine is full of holes. Capitalizing on the ignorant for their own selfish gain. Getting the uneducated to fight their wars for them.
Watch these 2 videos
"More Dangerous Than War -E Griffen"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4vTHwvioZ4
Anarchy USA (1966) a film by G. Edward Griffin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2wk6svKExk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.