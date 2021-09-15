THE PLANNEDEMIC - (PART TWO) [Hibbeler Productions]Another great documentary on the phony 2020 Coronavirus Plandemic by fellow YouTuber Hibbeler ProductionsPart 1/2 - "The Plannedemic" - covers the worldwide pandemic coronavirus hoax that the media and government created, in order to start their "New World Order". Part 2/2 will cover the George Floyd media hoax, coming soon!Please subscribe to Hibbeler Productions - You'll be glad you did!Original Video Link:Hibbeler Productions is unquestionably one of the best documentary producers in our community. His productions are always top notch and we are honored to have him in the truth community.Thanks for watching the Globebusters! We appreciate it! Join Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru, Austin, and their many guests as they continue to explore the world we all live in and attempt to make the breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers.Please support this channel!