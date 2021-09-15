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THE PLANNEDEMIC - (PART TWO) [Hibbeler Productions]
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197 views • September 15, 2021
THE PLANNEDEMIC - (PART TWO) [Hibbeler Productions]
Another great documentary on the phony 2020 Coronavirus Plandemic by fellow YouTuber Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSZcAvRS0RHtzg9fEi9iqQ
Part 1/2 - "The Plannedemic" - covers the worldwide pandemic coronavirus hoax that the media and government created, in order to start their "New World Order". Part 2/2 will cover the George Floyd media hoax, coming soon!
Please subscribe to Hibbeler Productions - You'll be glad you did!
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrZjaQZLQ9Y
Hibbeler Productions is unquestionably one of the best documentary producers in our community. His productions are always top notch and we are honored to have him in the truth community.
Thanks for watching the Globebusters! We appreciate it! Join Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru, Austin, and their many guests as they continue to explore the world we all live in and attempt to make the breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers.
Please support this channel!
https://www.patreon.com/Globebusters
https://www.paypal.me/Globebusters
https://hibbelerproductions.com/films
https://digital-goods.godaddy.com/delivery/downloads_cb0d8c308f873f55910c5d3b8bb8ad0870281d56?origin=2
https://odysee.com/@GLOBEBUSTERS:c/the-plannedemic-2020-documentary:6?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Another great documentary on the phony 2020 Coronavirus Plandemic by fellow YouTuber Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSZcAvRS0RHtzg9fEi9iqQ
Part 1/2 - "The Plannedemic" - covers the worldwide pandemic coronavirus hoax that the media and government created, in order to start their "New World Order". Part 2/2 will cover the George Floyd media hoax, coming soon!
Please subscribe to Hibbeler Productions - You'll be glad you did!
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrZjaQZLQ9Y
Hibbeler Productions is unquestionably one of the best documentary producers in our community. His productions are always top notch and we are honored to have him in the truth community.
Thanks for watching the Globebusters! We appreciate it! Join Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru, Austin, and their many guests as they continue to explore the world we all live in and attempt to make the breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers.
Please support this channel!
https://www.patreon.com/Globebusters
https://www.paypal.me/Globebusters
https://hibbelerproductions.com/films
https://digital-goods.godaddy.com/delivery/downloads_cb0d8c308f873f55910c5d3b8bb8ad0870281d56?origin=2
https://odysee.com/@GLOBEBUSTERS:c/the-plannedemic-2020-documentary:6?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
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