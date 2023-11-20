Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chip Roy calls out the corruption in Washington DC & the weak US Congress.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
100 views
Published 18 hours ago

Congressman Chip Roy gives one of the best speeches of the year calling out the corruption in Washington DC and the disaster that is the U.S. Congress. Speech took place on the floor of the House of Representatives on November 15, 2023.


► Watch MORE BlazeTV YouTube Videos: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP

► Visit the BRAND NEW Ad-Free 'Blaze News' Website: https://www.theblaze.com/

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Grab some sweet Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze

Connect with us on Social Media:

http://x.com/BlazeTV

http://x.com/TheBlaze


#chiproy #houseofrepresentatives #congress #uscongress #reproy #floorspeech #congressionalspeech #corruption #dcpolitics #blazetv



Keywords
corruptionhouse of representativesus congresschip royblazetvdc politicscongressional speech

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket