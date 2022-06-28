Illuminati(일루미나티) Remake Medley MV [G-dragon(지드래곤-쿠데타,윈도우)&Anoymous Song] [CRAMV-074]

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[재게시 2022. 6. 28] https://charlieman.tistory.com/1129
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x31wdxk
174 views • 업로드 날짜: 2015.08.17.
중요한 영상인지라, 칼럼 넘버를 붙여 소개!
#발행정보
Making Note(Image Capture&Lyrics text): http://travelfacebook.tistory.com/3419
Source Anime: I, pet goat II
삭제된 유튜브- https://youtu.be/7N8_DrxhY0E
[2015.8.17 업로드, 세번째 채널개설 재업]
기존 Making Note에 추가: http://travelfacebook.tistory.com/3419
Making Note(Image Capture&Lyrics text): http://travelfacebook.tistory.com/3419