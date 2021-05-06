Texas Senate Hearing on 6th May, 2021 on COVID Vaccines

Texas Senate Hearing on 6th May2021 on COVID Vaccines for Bill 1669 by Senator Hall. There is a growing push for mandated vaccines for COVID-19 and there are already organisations and businesses requiring vaccination as a condition of employment. Senate Bill 1669 prohibits vaccine mandates in Texas and prohibits all discrimination based on vaccination status or proof of immunity. It would prohibit forced vaccinations across the board. It is our chief responsibility to protect the rights of the individual. The fact that a person has not received a vaccine does not make them a threat to others’ health and safety. COVID vaccines are not FDA approved, they have only been given emergency use authorisation. From Dec 2020 – April 2021 (4 months) there were recorded 3,362 deaths (on VAERS), roughly 30 people a day. This is far higher than any other vaccine, and is higher than the total for all vaccines over the past 15 years. Testimony given by Dr Richard Bartlett said that early treatment with known, safe medicines (Budesonide) could have prevented 90% of emergency hospital cases, and is an alternative to vaccines, and that natural herd immunity has already been reached. Dr Ben Edwards promoted clinical expertise and evidence-based medicine, that coerced or forced vaccinations breach the Nuremberg Code, that there is evidence VAERS may only report 1% of adverse reactions, and that natural immunity lasts a lifetime and is better than vaccine immunity. Dr Amy Offits has successfully treated 579 people with preventive or early treatments. Dr Angie Forella spoke against vaccinating children who were never in the original trials and that Pfizer’s safety data would not be available until after full authorization. She expressed concern that the vaccines have not yet been pulled off the market. Senator Hall said that animal trials were halted because the animals kept dying.