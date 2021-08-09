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D.BUZZ : TUTORIALS THE MAX PAYOUT PER BUZZ
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0 view • August 09, 2021
The Max Payout for each BUZZ can be adjusted and set to whatever number you wish.
We recommend leaving the max accepted payout at 1. This is 1 HBD (Hive Backed Dollars). You do have the freedom however to increase it to whatever number.
If you set the max accepted payout to "0" all YOUR rewards will be sent to the Null account, burning those tokens. Please note, however, your curators, the people that upvote your content will still receive their reward no matter what. Likewise, if you have your max accepted payouts set to "1", and you receive a vote value greater than that, you will still receive pay our based on the "1", when the curators will receive a payout based on the larger amount, any difference will be sent to the NULL account.
These are all videos for the D.Buzz tutorial series.
We recommend leaving the max accepted payout at 1. This is 1 HBD (Hive Backed Dollars). You do have the freedom however to increase it to whatever number.
If you set the max accepted payout to "0" all YOUR rewards will be sent to the Null account, burning those tokens. Please note, however, your curators, the people that upvote your content will still receive their reward no matter what. Likewise, if you have your max accepted payouts set to "1", and you receive a vote value greater than that, you will still receive pay our based on the "1", when the curators will receive a payout based on the larger amount, any difference will be sent to the NULL account.
These are all videos for the D.Buzz tutorial series.
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