DOJ is Corrupt, Dems are Deceitful, the Burden of Proof is on Donald Trump | Mark Levin
Published a day ago

Two Truths and a Lie: DOJ is Corrupt, Dems are Deceitful, the Burden of Proof is on Donald Trump


Joe Biden’s DOJ is going scorched earth on Donald Trump’s legal team, hoping to bury Trump prior to the 2024 election. If they succeed, their underhanded tactics might just knock Donald Trump out of the election cycle.


But, as Mark illustrates, their use of classified documents in trial can cut two ways. Will the Trump team turn this classified documents trial on its head and succeed in getting the entire case thrown out?


Keywords
president donald trumpmark levinlife liberty levinbiden regime

