BOYCOTT by Craig Walterscheid ©1997

Boycottby Craig Walterscheid ©1997We believe in Boycott,Boycott is the wayTo make the people who offend usListen to what we say.Boycott says to the boycotted,“If you don’t toe the line,You won’t get what you want from me,The money that is mine.”It all started over in good ole IrelandLate in the century last.A bad Brit landlord named Charlie BoycottLearned his lesson fast.You see, his tenants, poor Irish peasants,Got fed up and said “No more!”And he couldn’t get a product or serviceFrom anyone or any store.So he went back home to his fat cat castleBefuddled as could be.Forced to lower his high rent prices,Boycotters claimed “Victory!”It’s the way the market’s always worked,There’s nothing new under the sunny.If your customers don’t like something about you,You might not get their money.If they band together, there may be trouble:Better re-think what you’re doin’ a lot.‘Cause if you offend them, they’ll withhold their money,And you’ll end up like “Boycott!”