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BOYCOTT by Craig Walterscheid ©1997
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26 views • January 30, 2022
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Boycott
by Craig Walterscheid ©1997
We believe in Boycott,
Boycott is the way
To make the people who offend us
Listen to what we say.
Boycott says to the boycotted,
“If you don’t toe the line,
You won’t get what you want from me,
The money that is mine.”
It all started over in good ole Ireland
Late in the century last.
A bad Brit landlord named Charlie Boycott
Learned his lesson fast.
You see, his tenants, poor Irish peasants,
Got fed up and said “No more!”
And he couldn’t get a product or service
From anyone or any store.
So he went back home to his fat cat castle
Befuddled as could be.
Forced to lower his high rent prices,
Boycotters claimed “Victory!”
It’s the way the market’s always worked,
There’s nothing new under the sunny.
If your customers don’t like something about you,
You might not get their money.
If they band together, there may be trouble:
Better re-think what you’re doin’ a lot.
‘Cause if you offend them, they’ll withhold their money,
And you’ll end up like “Boycott!”
Boycott
by Craig Walterscheid ©1997
We believe in Boycott,
Boycott is the way
To make the people who offend us
Listen to what we say.
Boycott says to the boycotted,
“If you don’t toe the line,
You won’t get what you want from me,
The money that is mine.”
It all started over in good ole Ireland
Late in the century last.
A bad Brit landlord named Charlie Boycott
Learned his lesson fast.
You see, his tenants, poor Irish peasants,
Got fed up and said “No more!”
And he couldn’t get a product or service
From anyone or any store.
So he went back home to his fat cat castle
Befuddled as could be.
Forced to lower his high rent prices,
Boycotters claimed “Victory!”
It’s the way the market’s always worked,
There’s nothing new under the sunny.
If your customers don’t like something about you,
You might not get their money.
If they band together, there may be trouble:
Better re-think what you’re doin’ a lot.
‘Cause if you offend them, they’ll withhold their money,
And you’ll end up like “Boycott!”
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