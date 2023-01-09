How To Have It All

This is what people want. They want it all…The trouble is they don’t know what ALL is? And they don’t know when they have it. Some people seem to have it all. Nice home, beautiful wife, great kids, nice car, great career. But is that what having it all means? There is so much more than this. God want us have it all and He has given us All things richly to enjoy. How do we know when we have is all and What is it when we have it ALL?



