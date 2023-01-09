How To Have It All

This
is what people want. They want it
all…The trouble is they don’t know what ALL is? And they don’t know when they
have it. Some people seem to have it
all. Nice home, beautiful wife, great
kids, nice car, great career. But is
that what having it all means? There is
so much more than this. God want us have
it all and He has given us All things richly to enjoy. How do we know when we have is all and What
is it when we have it ALL?
