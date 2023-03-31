Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 2: Angela McArdle

Show Description: Chair of the Libertarian National Committee and woman of faith Anglea McArdle joins me to discuss her journey through faith and politics. We also bust myths around ending the drug war, rolling back the government, and misconceptions about the right to bear arms through the lens of Christianity.





Angela McArdle is the chair of the Libertarian National Committee. Angela was a key organizer for the Los Angeles 2013 protest against a ban on feeding in public rights of way. Angela believes strongly in the sanctity of personal choice and in allowing people to govern their own lives.

Angela received her Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from Biola University in 2009 and a Paralegal Certificate from UCLA Extension in 2013. Angela is also trained as a craniosacral therapist through the Upledger Institute.

