Rep Katie Porter (D) says pedophilia isn’t a crime- it’s an identity.

I've been screaming for years "They're coming for your children." I've mostly been ignored & censored.
Now, because good people have sat back & done nothing, they're no longer hiding it, they know you'll do nothing significant to stop it.
Help Keep Me Online
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
Buymeacoffee reversed it's decision to ban me from their banking system.
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.