Rep Katie Porter (D) says pedophilia isn’t a crime- it’s an identity.
117 views
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Yesterday |


I've been screaming for years "They're coming for your children." I've mostly been ignored & censored. 

Now, because good people have sat back & done nothing, they're no longer hiding it, they know you'll do nothing significant to stop it.

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buymeacoffee reversed it's decision to ban me from their banking system.

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

democratsdemocratpedophilescrimes against childrenpedopredatorspedopredatortheyre coming for your childrenrep katie portersays pedophilia isnt a crimeits an identitysex crimes against childrendemocrat promoting sex crimes against children

