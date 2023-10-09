Create New Account
Whistleblower Reveals the UN Agenda 21, then suffers untimely death. 👀
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Shortly before her untimely death, Rosa Koire—author of 'Behind the Green Mask'—warned us about the totalitarian globalist takeover plan known as UN Agenda 21 (which later formed the basis for Agenda 2030), and why it's so important that we resist it with all our might.


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ebiUd-Wb6NM



Keywords
agenda 2030un agenda 21rosa koire

