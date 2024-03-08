Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Owns Our Politicians
channel image
HolisticGreen
43 Subscribers
83 views
Published Yesterday

Israel owns our politicians, that’s why Americans don’t have any Healthcare, nor free higher education, while our tax dollars pay for Israelis’ Free Healthcare and Higher Education…


#StopFundingIsrael #StopTheIsraelDrain #StopArmingIsrael #Israel #USRAEL

Keywords
usisraelpoliticiansaipacusraelboughtandpaidfor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket