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Three Special Interviews At The Moment of Truth Summit
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39 views • August 29, 2022

Tim Meisburger Appointed as the Director of Election Integrity for The America Project South Florida The America Project, founded by Patrick Byrne, General Flynn and Joe Flynn, is a 501c4 non-profit dedicated to election integrity, is expanding its staff to include a key Trump Administration political and policy veteran.


Tim Meisburger is a democracy and governance specialist who spent many years overseas developing and managing elections and democratization programs in autocracies and emerging democracies. He is a 30-year veteran of election integrity and was appointed by the Trump Administration as Director of the Center for Democracy Rights and Governance (DRG) for the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

  https://www.citybiz.co/article/247880/tim-meisburger-appointed-as-the-director-of-election-integrity-for-the-america-project/

Matie Director of Indiana First Action Moment of Truth Summit: Indiana Election Fraud

Marie of Indiana First Action shares about the state of Indiana elections at the State Spotlight at Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit in Springfield, MO.

https://youcountindiana.com/moment-of-truth-summit-indiana/

INDIANA FIRST IS A GRASS ROOTS CITIZEN-DRIVEN TEAM WHICH BANDED TOGETHER IN JULY, 2021 WITH A MISSION TO ENSURE THAT INDIANA’S ELECTIONS WERE GOING TO REPRESENT THE WILL OF HOOSIERS. WE HAVE SEVEN MAIN SUBGROUPS ALL FOCUSED ON EVIDENTIARY ANALYSIS TO DISCOVER THE TRUTH ABOUT OUR ELECTIONS. WE HAVE ONE NON-NEGOTIABLE, WHICH IS EVERY SINGLE LEGAL VOTE COUNTS, WHETHER IT BE LEFT, RIGHT, UP, DOWN OR OTHERWISE AND NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE FAITH WE SHOULD ALL SHARE IN OUR ELECTIONS PROCESSES AND THE TRUST WE HAVE IN THE RESULTS.

 https://youcountindiana.com/indiana-first/

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Keywords
missouri2022mike lindellthe america projectekectionsellection integritythe moment of tuth summitindiana first actionmaria directortim meisburgerlwnliberty warrior nation
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