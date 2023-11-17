Joe Biden’s humiliation following pathetic polling numbers

Joe Biden has displayed strong leadership throughout the Israel-Hamas war, but it hasn’t translated into domestic support for the President.
Humiliating polling numbers and familiar gaffes by Joe Biden are sending the Democrats into a tailspin in the lead up to the 2024 election, with the President now trailing Donald Trump.
Sky News All Stars James Morrow, Liz Storer and Megyn Kelly take a look at Joe Biden’s pathetic polls.
