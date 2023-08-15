Create New Account
What The Powers That Be Were Doing While You Slept
The Appearance
Published 20 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW 8.15.2023


* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program


THE STORM HAS ARRIVED (Ron Johnson)

https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1689977508999966723


ATF TO BAN PRIVATE GUN SALES

https://slaynews.com/news/biden-atf-ban-private-gun-sales-new-rules/


BIDEN CLOSE TO DECLARING CLIMATE EMERGENCY + RATIONING OF ESSENTIALS

https://slaynews.com/news/biden-close-declaring-climate-emergency-ration-gas-electricity-meat/


IT'S A CLIMATE EMERGENCY!

https://www.unep.org/climate-emergency


COMING: CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS, RATIONING OF FOOD, ELECTRICITY, GAS...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-biden-set-to-announce-climate-lockdowns-rationing-of-energy-food/


EP. 16 - TUCKER CARLSON

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1691228480556429312


TOILET PAPER ALERT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUSHWzAkOHA (Spanish)

...with English subtitles: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZX4FaVZAKBVIHpl9bFJNENWL3NvSYqzI5p7


