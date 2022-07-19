WARNING AGAINST UNBELIEF AND A HARD HEART

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 3:7-19. The Hebrews did not trust God. They turned away from him in their hearts and minds. They refused to do what he wanted them to do. They did not know God's ways because they would not listen. For these reasons God was angry with them. God was so angry that he declared that they would never know his rest. So it was that all the adults who came out of Egypt died in the desert (Deuteronomy 2:14). Only a couple of them, Caleb and Joshua, did go on trusting in God. They entered the Promised Land. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au