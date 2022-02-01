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1/31/2022 Miles Guo’s Chinese New Year Live: Behind the CCP’s Spring Festival Gala are the dirty deals and fake performance, and it is the Chinese people’s money that has been spent on the CCP’s Gala. In contrast, the New Federal State of China (NFSC) never takes a penny from Lao Baixing and has been saving the people at every moment. The NFSC worships the sun, while the CCP worships bloodshed and violence