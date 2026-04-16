Albanese proudly announces he secured 100 million litres of diesel to fix the fuel crisis - that is 1 day's worth

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❗️BREAKING: Albanese proudly announces he has just secured 100 million litres of diesel to fix the fuel crisis.
😳For comparison Australia's daily diesel consumption is approximately 92 million litres per day.
😂So to be clear, Albanese is giving himself a pat on the back for organising a mere 1 days worth of diesel. 🤦♂
@AussieCossack