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"Those Supply Chain Shortages Continue To Be Bothersome 2021"
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10 views • October 17, 2021
We've been hearing a lot recently on the worldwide "supply chain shortages." Some products are becoming harder to find, and it also is causing shortages in our grocery stores. In early October, 2021 many cargo ships were unable to dock in Los Angeles and Long Beach shipping ports to deliver their products. Those containers received may not be able to move quickly internally into the U.S. because of a shortage of long-haul truck drivers. This all may mean supply chain shortages for the next several weeks and months.
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