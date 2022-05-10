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Australian Senator Intends To Not Let Criminals Get Away With COVID Shot Murders
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50 views • May 10, 2022
Australia has seen some of the worst tyranny in a "Western" country in the name of CONvid-1984. Yet, the People are awake to what is going on and standing against it. Senator Malcolm Roberts joins me in this episode to discuss what is going on and how he intends to bring those to justice who have pushed the deadly COVID shots on the people of Australia. This is one you won't want to miss!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/australian-senator-intends-to-not-let-criminals-get-away-with-covid-shot-murders-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/australian-senator-intends-to-not-let-criminals-get-away-with-covid-shot-murders-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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