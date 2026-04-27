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My friends, it is worth noting that attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory are very annoying to Russian Generals, who demand more decisive and tough actions from Putin. In particular, the former head of the Russian General Staff, Army General Yuri Baluyevsky, called on Vladimir Putin to abandon the so-called red lines and allow the Russian army to demonstrate its full might on the battlefield. ...................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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