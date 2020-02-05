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Claire Edwards: Hijack of 5G Space Appeal, Depopulation, Agenda 21/2030 and Climate Change
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49 views • February 05, 2020
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please follow the list or refferences and links:
16.14 – Joe St Clair, UK Director of the World Sustainability Development Forum: https://www.privategoodness.com/post/...
16.20 - What is Sustainable Development? Corbett Report: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode...
17.00 - Video: UN Agenda 21 and Modern Monetary Theory: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/un-a...
19.39 – Arthur Firstenberg member of Stop5ginternational: https://stop5ginternational.org/about...
Message from Claire Edwards regarding Arthur Firstenberg’s association of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space with stop5ginternational: https://piotrbein.wordpress.com/2020/...
21.05 - The Great Shift: http://green-agenda.com/greatshift.html
21.05 – According to the Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research (website deleted), “Nicolya Christi founded the WorldShift Movement in 2011, and is the Initiator and Director of the soon to launch Special Project “WORLDSHIFT.”: http://www.laszloinstitute.com/new-pr...
Nicolya Christi’s Worldshift website taken down after being exposed for infiltration of the stop 5G movement, to be replaced with a new initiative. Message here: “An entirely new energy, new Being, is now preparing for birth as a visionary and inspirational initiative in Service of LOVE and this beautiful Planet we call Home – EARTH. Details will be announced shortly on social media and here.” https://worldshift.earth/
Nicolya Christi’s Worldshift website implicitly supported the Global Deal for Nature: “Half of all land must be kept in a natural state to protect Earth”, June 12, 2019 (now deleted): https://worldshift.earth/half-of-all-...
Nicolya Christi’s Worldshift website explicitly supported Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion (now deleted): https://worldshift.earth/greta-thunbe...
Nicolya Christi is the Founder of WorldShift Movement, which relaunched in May 2019 as WORLDSHIFT.EARTH: https://frontiertheater.org/nicolya-c...
22.21 – Ervin Laszlo, founder of Club of Budapest https://www.clubofbudapest.org/clubof...
23.16 – “The enemy of humanity is man”: https://archive.org/stream/TheFirstGl...
22.37 – Club of Rome and the depopulation agenda: https://www.corbettreport.com/corbett...
22.37 – Club of Rome explicitly states its support for Greta Thunberg, student protests and Extinction Rebellion “Statement in Support of Global Student Climate Protests”, 14 March 2019 https://www.clubofrome.org/wp-content...
28.58 - The New Environmentalist Eugenics: Al Gore’s Green Genocide: http://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public...
29.24 - None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen and Larry Abraham (1976): https://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?...
31.07 - Hidden Agendas (history of eugenics): https://undocs.org/A/HRC/42/NGO/149
32.08 – A Message to the Environmental Movement: Your Movement Has Been Hijacked https://www.corbettreport.com/article...
32.53 - Depopulation quotations from people in environmental movement: The Green Agenda: Club of Rome – Club of Budapest – Club of Madrid: https://mediachecker.wordpress.com/20...
34.44 – Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (The Kissinger Report), December 10, 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB5...
36.11 – Depopulation and Club of Budapest/Ervin Laszlo, from book Macroshift:
Twelve Comments by Members of the Club of Budapest: Peter Russell . . . on the roots of the global crisis, p. 148: “As Ervin Laszlo makes clear, the global crisis we are now facing is, at its root, a crisis of consciousness. Certainly we need to do everything in our power to curb population growth and reduce the impact our technology has on the planet’s ecosystems …” (emphasis added): https://www.oreilly.com/library/view/...
37.16 – A Global Deal For Nature: Guiding principles, milestones, and targets: https://advances.sciencemag.org/conte...
please follow the list or refferences and links:
16.14 – Joe St Clair, UK Director of the World Sustainability Development Forum: https://www.privategoodness.com/post/...
16.20 - What is Sustainable Development? Corbett Report: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode...
17.00 - Video: UN Agenda 21 and Modern Monetary Theory: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/un-a...
19.39 – Arthur Firstenberg member of Stop5ginternational: https://stop5ginternational.org/about...
Message from Claire Edwards regarding Arthur Firstenberg’s association of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space with stop5ginternational: https://piotrbein.wordpress.com/2020/...
21.05 - The Great Shift: http://green-agenda.com/greatshift.html
21.05 – According to the Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research (website deleted), “Nicolya Christi founded the WorldShift Movement in 2011, and is the Initiator and Director of the soon to launch Special Project “WORLDSHIFT.”: http://www.laszloinstitute.com/new-pr...
Nicolya Christi’s Worldshift website taken down after being exposed for infiltration of the stop 5G movement, to be replaced with a new initiative. Message here: “An entirely new energy, new Being, is now preparing for birth as a visionary and inspirational initiative in Service of LOVE and this beautiful Planet we call Home – EARTH. Details will be announced shortly on social media and here.” https://worldshift.earth/
Nicolya Christi’s Worldshift website implicitly supported the Global Deal for Nature: “Half of all land must be kept in a natural state to protect Earth”, June 12, 2019 (now deleted): https://worldshift.earth/half-of-all-...
Nicolya Christi’s Worldshift website explicitly supported Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion (now deleted): https://worldshift.earth/greta-thunbe...
Nicolya Christi is the Founder of WorldShift Movement, which relaunched in May 2019 as WORLDSHIFT.EARTH: https://frontiertheater.org/nicolya-c...
22.21 – Ervin Laszlo, founder of Club of Budapest https://www.clubofbudapest.org/clubof...
23.16 – “The enemy of humanity is man”: https://archive.org/stream/TheFirstGl...
22.37 – Club of Rome and the depopulation agenda: https://www.corbettreport.com/corbett...
22.37 – Club of Rome explicitly states its support for Greta Thunberg, student protests and Extinction Rebellion “Statement in Support of Global Student Climate Protests”, 14 March 2019 https://www.clubofrome.org/wp-content...
28.58 - The New Environmentalist Eugenics: Al Gore’s Green Genocide: http://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public...
29.24 - None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen and Larry Abraham (1976): https://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?...
31.07 - Hidden Agendas (history of eugenics): https://undocs.org/A/HRC/42/NGO/149
32.08 – A Message to the Environmental Movement: Your Movement Has Been Hijacked https://www.corbettreport.com/article...
32.53 - Depopulation quotations from people in environmental movement: The Green Agenda: Club of Rome – Club of Budapest – Club of Madrid: https://mediachecker.wordpress.com/20...
34.44 – Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (The Kissinger Report), December 10, 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB5...
36.11 – Depopulation and Club of Budapest/Ervin Laszlo, from book Macroshift:
Twelve Comments by Members of the Club of Budapest: Peter Russell . . . on the roots of the global crisis, p. 148: “As Ervin Laszlo makes clear, the global crisis we are now facing is, at its root, a crisis of consciousness. Certainly we need to do everything in our power to curb population growth and reduce the impact our technology has on the planet’s ecosystems …” (emphasis added): https://www.oreilly.com/library/view/...
37.16 – A Global Deal For Nature: Guiding principles, milestones, and targets: https://advances.sciencemag.org/conte...
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