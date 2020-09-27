"Second Wave" Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, "Pandemic is Over" - Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says

Dr Mike Yeadon is the former Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the A&R Research Unit of Pfizer.He is an Allergy & Respiratory therapeutic area expert, developed out of deep knowledge of biology & therapeutics, and is an innovative drug discoverer with over 25 years of experience in drug discovery and development. Dr Yeadon has published over 40 original research articles and since 2011 has consulted to more than 20 biotechnology companies. Prior to consulting as an independent, he was Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the A&R Research Unit of Pfizer. At Pfizer, Dr Yeadon was responsible for target selection and the progress into humans of new molecules, leading teams of up to 200 staff across all disciplines and won an Achievement Award for productivity in 2008. Under his leadership the unit invented oral and inhaled NCEs which delivered positive clinical proofs of concept in asthma, allergic rhinitis and COPD. He led productive external collaborations and was involved in product and device licensing.