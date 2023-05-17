Durham Report Exonerates Trump: Intel Agencies Framed Trump For Treason - Author, Deep State Target

Stew Peters Show





May 16, 2023





The Durham Report shows that the FBI has gone completely rouge in order to pursue a political hit-job that persecutes Trump!

Peter Navarro joins Stew to detail how the FBI falsified the claims of Trump being a Russian intelligence, under approval from the Clinton and Obama administrations.

Special counsel John Durham presented in his report, that the initial intelligence assets required to show that Trump was a Russian correspondent, never existed in the first place.

Not only did the FBI choose to move forward with a null allegation, but the continuation of the investigation leading to Crossfire Hurricane was filled with illegal proceeding that overstepped the Constitution and general laws.

However, even with all of this damning exonerating truth from the Durham Report, it was never released in the time it was needed most, leaving rouge institutions to run wild.

Navarro states that this 4-year long investigation could have been released in 90 days, and those behind the investigation didn't have the courage to hold the treasonous FBI accountable.

Criminal agents belonging to the FBI need to be immobilized, and if Trump has any desires to save America, Peter believes Trump should abolish the FBI in order to preserve the internal integrity of the US.

Navarro was put in leg-irons by the same institution that is protecting Hunter Biden - the FBI and the CIA, the same organization behind "securing" our elections!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2o6f89-durham-report-exonerates-trump-intel-agencies-framed-trump-for-treason-auth.html