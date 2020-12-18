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Hillary On Droning Julian Assange
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66 views • December 18, 2020
reports of Hillary Clinton asking why the government couldn’t just assassinate Julian Assange via drone strike. Hillary Clinton’s denial is less than convincing
Hillary Clinton said she does not recall ever floating the idea of blowing up WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with a drone strike, and if she ever had, it was a joke. Assange claims that she wasn't joking, citing online reports..
Hillary Clinton said she does not recall ever floating the idea of blowing up WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with a drone strike, and if she ever had, it was a joke. Assange claims that she wasn't joking, citing online reports..
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