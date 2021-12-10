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'Upgrade'? - Just Say No! Do Not Allow the 'Transformation'! [09.12.2021].
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50 views • December 10, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Upgrade (2018) - IMDb - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6499752/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
7,251 Views dec 9, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING - 56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/c6PWBa8CPhM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Upgrade (2018) - IMDb - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6499752/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
7,251 Views dec 9, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING - 56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/c6PWBa8CPhM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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