🆘TOMMY🆘Kill list Friday @cumberland “shelter” Fayetteville NC
Amanie K9
Published Yesterday |

Tommy is an incredibly sweet healthy young pup Kill Listed at the Cumberland shelter in Fayetteville NC. Friday is his last day alive he will go out in a trash bag unless someone in the community steps up. Share network and pledge for rescues. USA is failing Mans Best  friend. Humanity has failed them. NC is a HIGH KILL state where dogs are openly abused on chains. 

murderanimalsanimal welfaretaxpayer fraudusa taxpayers

