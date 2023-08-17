FOI Requests & Virology on Trial, Marvin Haberland, Christine Massey | 8. FOI Requests & Virology On Trial | The End of Covid

This session is split into two segments. In the first segment, Alec chats with Christine Massey who has compiled over 200 FOI requests to various health institutions around the world regarding the existence of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. In the second segment, Alec chats with Marvin Haberland, a German engineer who recently challenged and won against the German government on its health measures, citing the lack of valid science in virology as the basis for his position.





For more on Christine and her FOIA requests click here

Click here for more on Marvin

Click here for more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area

