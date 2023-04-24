Loving The Scriptures But Not Knowing God / Blasphemy and the Mark of the Beast

The more man made religions, the more man made Christian denominations and the more Bible versions the better for the devil in his efforts to be worshipped as God.
1 Corinthians 6:2-3King James Version Bible
2 Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? and if the world shall be judged by you, are ye unworthy to judge the smallest matters?
3“Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.