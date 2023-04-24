Create New Account
Loving The Scriptures But Not Knowing God / Blasphemy and the Mark of the Beast
41 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 19 hours ago |

The more man made religions, the more man made Christian denominations and the more Bible versions the better for the devil in his efforts to be worshipped as God.

1 Corinthians 6:2-3King James Version Bible

2 Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? and if the world shall be judged by you, are ye unworthy to judge the smallest matters?

3“Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?”




tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

