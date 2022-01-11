Classic example of how Satanic Globalists will conquer America after they foment the civil war - Basic Psy-Ops 101.

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Basically The United States now is Confederate Richmond under attack by the Union Globalists. He hits major points through the whole presentation to understand whats going on NOW to America...and also how the Globalists will win. The Globalist/Luciferians have been winning wars for thousands of years using the same basic tactics, and it is how they will win this 2022-2030 Global Genocide Vaccine Holocaust depopulation extermination event as well as the 2nd American Revolutionary War (which will just be a bullshit psy-op UN invasion, not a war)