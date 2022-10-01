Watch out: Food is deliberately kept scarce! | 30-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23755

Since the Corona Pandemic, there have been repeated supply shortages, especially of food. More and more evidence is now emerging to prove that food shortages are deliberately created by enterprising financial oligarchs. Shouldn't we introduce a general ban on crisis profits? A ban on crisis profits enforced by the grassroots, the people?



👉 https://kla.tv/23755





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en



