The Owner Has Left, 5 Skinny Dogs Are Starving Every Day - I've Been Crying for Hours
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

The Moho


Apr 9, 2024


The Owner Has Left, 5 Skinny Dogs Are Starving Every Day - I've Been Crying for Hours


We received a desperate call for help. This dog is giving up on life because it's so bad, it's debilitated. Extremely weak, no longer able to stand up and most of all it was injured.

30 minutes later...


....



#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsEeh2909-Y


dogsinjuredstarvingrescueabandonedthe mohodebilitated

