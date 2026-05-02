Penguins vs. Flyers | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 6 | April 29, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoff matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on April 29, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Cam York found the back of the net for the Flyers and Sidney Crosby put five shots on net for the Penguins
00:00 1st Period
04:23 2nd Period
07:00 3rd Period
08:17 Overtime