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The Great Reset Part 2 || God's Great Reset
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76 views • July 13, 2021
What happens next - beyond the Great Reset?
Here is the encouragement you need to hear in these times! God has the final say always!
Documentary with Pastor Farayi Bayayi, from Sydenham Potters House.
Please share!
* Source: Sydenham Potters House - http://www.sydenhamcc.com
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Here is the encouragement you need to hear in these times! God has the final say always!
Documentary with Pastor Farayi Bayayi, from Sydenham Potters House.
Please share!
* Source: Sydenham Potters House - http://www.sydenhamcc.com
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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