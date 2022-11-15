Situation Update, Nov 15, 2022 - FLASHPOINT ARIZONA: What will the people do when the STEAL is so blatant?

0:00 Intro

1:25 FLASHPOINT ARIZONA

11:45 Serious Issues

41:15 The Resistance Chicks





- How will the people react to multiple election STEALS in plain sight?

- When GOP is winning, counting is DELAYED so Dems can print more ballots

- Mail-in voting is essential to the STEAL

- Ongoing pandemics are essential to keep mail-in voting in place

- This is why PLANDEMICS will continue forever if Dems hold power

- GOP establishment is USELESS... nothing but losers who won't fight

- Mask mandates being pushed for this winter

- Combination triple-genocide injections: Covid, influenza, RSV

- Anticipate secession, civil war, breakup of America before end of 2025

- Amazon laying off 10,000 employees... mass layoffs across tech sector

- Jeff Bezos to fund massive climate change tyranny, censorship and oppression

- FTX founder funded "TOGETHER Trial" to discredit ivermectin

- FTX was involved in everything globalist, including depopulation and vaccines

- How did FTX have a higher ESG score than Exxon Mobil?

- Alameda Research frontran tokens before they were launched on FTX - SCAM!

- Interview with The Resistance Chicks about election fraud and spiritual solutions





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/