Chinese President Allows PLA To Take Missions Abroad

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https://gnews.org/post/p52n1cb1
06/15/2022 India media WION: Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed an order that allows the PLA to take missions abroad. Xi Jinping basically wants his military to take on a bigger responsibility to achieve his mission of global dominance.